Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.71.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $530.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

