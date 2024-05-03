Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $167.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $187.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,633 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in F5 by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

