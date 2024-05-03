Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 217.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,439,000 after buying an additional 2,096,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.