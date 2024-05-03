First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 607 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $281.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,966 shares of company stock worth $52,208,529. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

