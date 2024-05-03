Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

