Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

