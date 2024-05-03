Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Prologis Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

