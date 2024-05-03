The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

