Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Analog Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ ADI opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
