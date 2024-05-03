Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 125,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

