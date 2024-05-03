First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,349 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

