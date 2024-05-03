Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

