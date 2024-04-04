VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

VBIV opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

