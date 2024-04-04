Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.16.

ZION stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

