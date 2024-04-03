Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

CRL stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $258.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,742. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

