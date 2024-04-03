WealthShield Partners LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,291 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.