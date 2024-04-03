LVZ Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

LLY stock traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $737.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $351.27 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

