Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CARS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 75,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,141. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

