Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
CHW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,392. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
