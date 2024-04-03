Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

CHW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,392. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211,132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.