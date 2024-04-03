54,161 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,083 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

