Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $484.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Saia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $576.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.34. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

