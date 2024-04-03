INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 2.77 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.07 Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 106.65 -$6.98 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -459.42% N/A -88.87% Arch Therapeutics -6,809.45% N/A -386.74%

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

