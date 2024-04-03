MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Analysis

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroAlgo and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33

Compass has a consensus target price of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MicroAlgo and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.19 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Compass $4.89 billion N/A -$321.30 million ($0.68) -5.23

MicroAlgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97%

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.