StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
