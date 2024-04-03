StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

