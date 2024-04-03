StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.58 on Friday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

