Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

