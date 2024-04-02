JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,109 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

