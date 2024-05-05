Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Decreased by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L opened at C$153.93 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$149.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. Corporate insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

