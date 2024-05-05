OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

