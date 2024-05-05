Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Insider Buys £34,466.25 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 45,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £34,466.25 ($43,293.87).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Performance

DORE opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.28. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

