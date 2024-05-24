Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.04 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EnerSys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.6 %

ENS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 73,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

