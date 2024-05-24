iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,070,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
