Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 328,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 432,598 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $22.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Monro’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

The stock has a market cap of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monro by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Monro by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Monro by 129,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

