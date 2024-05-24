Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $228.51

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $228.51 and last traded at $229.34, with a volume of 173284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.