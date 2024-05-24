Tidemark LLC Invests $68,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081,832. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

