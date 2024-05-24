InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 410,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,402. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

