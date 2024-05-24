Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,511 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,525,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.31. 1,400,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.