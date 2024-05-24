Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $120.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,024.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,626. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $871.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,031.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

