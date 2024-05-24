BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

BJ stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $87.73. 882,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

