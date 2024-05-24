V.F. Co. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 5,501,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.