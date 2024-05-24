V.F. Co. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Report on V.F.
V.F. Stock Performance
VFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 5,501,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than V.F.
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.