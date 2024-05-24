Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $145.48. 685,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

