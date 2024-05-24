iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.35. 646,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,829. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.