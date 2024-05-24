Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Decreased by Wedbush

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 5,501,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.