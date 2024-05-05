Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Sells £18,461.52 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total value of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95).
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 2.7 %
LON:DOM opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43).
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,928.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
