Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IJH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,070,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,251. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
