Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,324. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

