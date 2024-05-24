Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 5,501,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,104. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

