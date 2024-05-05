Citizens, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

CIA stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 10.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $52,287. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

