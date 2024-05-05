Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

