Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$230.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$223.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$212.63. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

